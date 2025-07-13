In spat over drinking, man shoots brother dead in TN; mom, wife in hospital

VILLUPURAM: A lawyer at the Madras High Court died at hospital in Chennai on Saturday night after sustaining injuries from an airgun fired by his cousin brother for intervening in a domestic dispute. The accused’s mother and newly-wed wife also sustained injuries and are in hospital.

According to police, R Thenarasu (28) of Vakkur had married T Lavanya (26) of Theli village near Tindivanam a month ago. Police said Thenarasu frequently came home drunk, which led to regular quarrels with his wife. Lavanya had also informed her parents about the issue.

Two days ago, her parents visited the couple to resolve the issue. However, Thenarasu was angered by their intervention and argued with his wife over the matter.

On Saturday morning, Thenarasu came home drunk, picked up a quarrel again with Lavanya, and shot at her with an airgun he had kept at home. Hearing the woman scream, Thenarasu’s mother R Pachaiyammal (53) intervened, but she was also fired at. Thenarasu’s cousin and neighbour B Karthik (28), a lawyer at the Madras High Court, rushed to the spot to intervene, but he too was shot at.

Neighbours overpowered Thenarasu, tied him to a tree and alerted the Vikravandi police. All the three injured persons were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam. Lavanya and Karthik, who sustained multiple head injuries, were later referred to Stanley government hospital in Chennai where the latter died. Pachaiyammal sustained injuries on her forehead and near the left ear. Police have seized four airguns from Thenarasu’s house.