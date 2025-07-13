Remote tribal village in Valparai gets solar power

COIMBATORE: Eleven mud houses have been equipped with solar-powered electricity in Desingkudi, a remote tribal hamlet located in the Valparai hills of the district. This initiative was made possible with support from the Rotary Club of Coimbatore.

"This initiative was undertaken at the request of District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar. We learned that several tribal hamlets in the deep forests of Valparai did not have electricity. As these hamlets are situated in elephant corridors, the collector asked us to help provide lighting to these houses. Consequently, we installed rooftop solar panels for eleven houses," said A Ramkumar, former president of the Rotary Club of Coimbatore.

Desingkudi is around 15 km from Valparai and frequently experiences wild animal movement, particularly elephants. Around 34 people reside in 11 mud houses in the village. Each home has been offered with rooftop solar panels that supply power to two lights throughout the night, as well as a charging port. The solar panels will charge batteries sufficiently during the day to give power at night. Residents have been advised to use one light at night on rainy days.

"We have been tasked with providing solar electricity to 13 houses in Kandankudi, a neighbouring tribal hamlet. We will soon extend it there," Ramkumar said.