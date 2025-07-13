'Reopen free loos at Dharmapuri bus stand': Passengers

DHARMAPURI: Commuters are upset over the lack of free restrooms at the Dharmapuri bus stand. Private contractors running the loos demand from users fees above the ones fixed by the municipality. Passengers urged the municipality to reopen the free toilets that have been closed for renovation.

On an average, at least 8,000 people arrive at the bus stand daily to take bus services to Krishnagiri, Salem, Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupattur and Bengaluru.

Pay-and-use restrooms replaced the free toilets that were available earlier. The latter, which were closed for renovation four months ago, were poorly maintained.

Of the three pay-and-use restrooms at the facilities only two are functioning now.

Speaking to TNIE, S Babu, a resident of Dharmapuri, said, "The municipality has given out a contract for the maintenance of three restrooms in the mofussil bus stand. The free restrooms run by the municipality were closed four months ago. Since then the people have been forced to use the 'pay and use' toilets. While the Municipality has recommended Rs 1 and Rs 3 for using the restrooms, the contracts charge up to Rs 5 per use."

Another resident, K Sundar, a shopkeeper, said, "This bus stand was constructed nearly 45 years ago. While the municipality does annual maintenance, it is not enough to meet the needs of the increasing number of people from across the district. The bus stand is located in the prime business area of Dharmapuri with numerous hospitals, textile businesses, and hardware shops. Even those who are not passengers use the restroom at the bus stand. So opening the free restrooms would be beneficial for everyone."

When TNIE reached out to Dharmapuri Municipality Commissioner R Sekar, he was not available for comment. But officials in the municipality said, "We are aware of the issue. The renovations would begin soon".