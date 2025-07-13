Rs 15-crore facelift work for MGR Bus Stand may begin in August

MADURAI: In what could spell relief for thousands of passengers, the Madurai city corporation last week floated a tender to carry out redevelopment works at the MGR Bus stand, popularly known as Mattuthavani bus stand, at a cost of Rs 15 crore. Once the tender is finalised, which is likely by next month, officials said works like replacement of tile fittings at the bus platforms and storm water drain network de-clogging would commence.

While the bus stand witnesses the operation of hundreds of buses at its eight platforms daily, commuters bemoan the state basic amenities like the toilets are now in.

K Kalirasan, a local resident, said, “The bus stand sees lakhs of visitors on a daily basis. But the venue is poorly lit and the premises look dirty. Damaged tiles and a damaged roof give an unpleasant view to the bus stand. Considering the footfall and importance of the venue the city corporation should take action towards carrying out maintenance works.” It is against this backdrop that the city corporation earlier last week floated a special tender for the redevelopment of Mattuthavani bus stand under ULB Contribution Fund at a total cost of Rs 15.05 crore.

On the redevelopment works, senior officials from the city corporation said that detailed development works like replacing all tile fittings, installation of toilets and clearing the clogged storm water drain network running through the facility will be taken up.

The works are expected to commence in August, they added.