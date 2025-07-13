Untreated water supplied to villages in Melur taluk for past week: Residents

MADURAI: Ten days after water supply through the Cauvery Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) was halted due to a pipeline leak, residents of several villages and hamlets in Melur taluk alleged that the water supplied over the past week has not been chlorinated. They claimed that local panchayat staff in Melur taluk, to meet the water demand, utilised borewell water, but the overhead tanks (OHTs) used in the distribution system were neither cleaned nor was chlorine powder added as part of the disinfectant procedure.

According to sources, there are a total of 1.2 lakh households across several villages, including Thiruvadavur, Kottampatti, Therkkutheru, and Idyarpatti, which are completely dependent on the CWSS, to those households, untreated water has allegedly been supplied.

Mohammed Asif, a resident of Melur, told TNIE that water supply to our houses was interrupted around 10 days ago, and the residents of the rural areas in Melur claimed that there was a breach in the pipeline of the water scheme in Manur.