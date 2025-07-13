Vadipatti villagers in TN irked over sagging EB lines

MADURAI: Villagers of Vadipatti express concern over the low-lying power supply lines in many villages. They mentioned that despite complaints, no action was taken by Tangedco officials in the Madurai division.

Many villages, such as Thenur, Mullipallam, Sholvandan, Chembar, and Vikaramangalam, are affected by sagging lines, say residents.

V Palaniappan, former Mullipallam panchayat president, told TINE, “Our village is surrounded with coconut plantations. However, some of the electric lines have been dangling dangerously in many spots, and farmers are upset as these lines have sagged to just 10-12 feet above the ground level. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken so far.”

Rajavel, a farmer from Thenur village, said, “Most of the electric wires that pass through farmlands were installed to withstand strong winds. However, after some time, they weaken and start sagging. Though the local EB officials are aware of this, they never care to maintain them properly, and these sagging lines lead to electrocution.”

An official from the Madurai Tangedco division said, “All electric poles are installed to withstand heavy winds and even stand strong in water. However, when the poles are erected inside farmlands, the irrigation and water flow start to disturb the soil. Despite carrying out an inspection, some poles are not strong, and the wires continue to sag. We will ask the assistant engineers of Mullipallam and Thenur to check all the sagging lines and fix them as soon as possible.”