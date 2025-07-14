77 lakh people made DMK members through Oraniyil Tamil Nadu initiative

CHENNAI: The DMK has enrolled over 77 lakh members across the state so far through the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu initiative. DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin launched this initiative on July 1 with a target of enrolling two crore members.

A release said the DMK president has advised party functionaries and cadre to work harder and sincerely since public support for the state government continues to grow.

Stalin also underscored the importance of explaining key welfare schemes like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Pudhumai Penn, Vidiyal Payanam, breakfast scheme and Naan Mudhalvan, especially to women, students and farmers.

The Udanpirappe Vaa initiative to meet party functionaries from all parts of the state has so far been held over 12 days. During this drive, the CM interacted with over 1,000 party administrators from branch, union, city, and area levels.

Meanwhile, the Information Department released a jingle on social media introducing the Ungaludan Stalin scheme to be launched by the CM in Chidambaram on July 15.