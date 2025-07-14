Blaze on train doused after 7-hour battle

CHENNAI: Dawn broke not with sunlight, but with thick plumes of grey smoke choking up their homes and stinging eyes for over 2,000 families living in Periyakuppam, Manavala Nagar, and Varatharapuram in Tiruvallur, located 43 km from Chennai, on Sunday.

Panic gripped these residents living in a five-kilometre radius of the site after a massive fire broke out on a diesel-laden freight train around 5 am. Fearing an explosion, they breathed a sigh of relief only after the huge flames were brought under control following a gruelling seven-hour effort around 2 pm.

Power supply remained disconnected from 5.15 am until 3 pm. Local residents told TNIE that panic set in only after they realised no fire service personnel had arrived even two hours into the incident. “I was terrified no one would come to douse the fire. We all believed the wagons might explode. There was no electricity. I sent my wife to her cousin’s house in Putlur, and she took the LPG cylinder along with her in an autorickshaw,” said S Mani.

S Kamatchi, a resident of Varatharapuram, said, “I woke up around 5.25 am feeling breathless. My eyes were burning, and thick smoke had filled the area. We feared the wagons might explode due to the fumes. We immediately removed the LPG cylinders from our homes and disconnected power supply.”

Another resident, Balaji K, whose house is located 1.5 km from Tiruvallur station, said, “By 6.30 am, the strong smell of burning diesel had engulfed the area. Everyone feared a major explosion.”

A total of 18 fire tenders, including nine foam tenders from fire and rescue units in Tiruvallur, Chennai, neighbouring districts, private firms, and a petrochemical company, were deployed to contain the fire.

As there was delay in commencement of relief operations, RPF, GRP, and railway staff sought help from locals to detach the unaffected wagons from the train. The local residents physically pushed the wagons separating it from the freight train. However, after moving two wagons, fears of a possible explosion arose, prompting police to evacuate the locals and seal the area to prevent public entry.

Minister S M Nasar, Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh, Collector M Prathap, and other officials inspected the site. The district administration has arranged evacuation and food supplies for those sheltered at temporary relief camps.