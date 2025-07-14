Bodinayakanur bypass work started sans our knowledge, say locals

THENI: Over 100 residents of Melachokkanathapuram and Meenakshipuram complain that the state highways department officials have started the construction of a bypass road between Anaikaraipatti Vilakku and Dharmathupatti in Bodinayakanur without seeking their permission or settling the compensation for the lands they parted with the project.

Officials for the state highways department (project wing) proposed the construction of a bypass road between Anaikaraipatti Vilakku and Dharmathupatti at a cost of Rs 36 crore, and for this project, they summoned nearly 120 landowners for land acquisition in Bodinayakanur, Melachokkanathapuram, and Meenakshipuram. However, the land acquisition for this is not complete, and over 100 landowners are yet to receive compensation, sources said. Meanwhile, the department commenced its work on February 17 by doing a bhoomi puja. TNIE also had carried a report, 'Bypass work starts sans paying compensation, landowners in a spot,' on March 1 on the allegations.

A Ramkrishnan of Melachokkanathapuram said, "Though other landowners and I were summoned by the DRO for land acquisition in 2023, February 12, 2025, and on March 24, 2025, the official did not turn up. Meanwhile, the state highways department completed around one kilometre of project work in Anaikaraipatti Vilakku."

He added, "Officials from the state highways department later came to my agricultural land, removed the boundary stones, and started constructing a box culvert without my permission. Some of the villagers and I staged a protest and temporarily stopped the work. Later, when I sought information about the project through an RTI, the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the department concerned refused to answer. When I later met the DRO personally and questioned him on how they could acquire my land without my permission, he said that their department has the right to acquire the land once the information on land acquisition is published in the newspaper."