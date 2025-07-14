Consecration done at 3,325 temples in Tamil Nadu in last four years: Minister Sekarbabu

ERODE: Under the Dravidian model of governance, temple renovations have been prioritised, and nearly Rs 1,400 crore has been received through sponsors for such renovations, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekarbabu, in Erode on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Kumbabhishekam has been performed in 3,325 temples under the DMK regime. Further, consecration will be conducted in 46 temples, including at the Thiruparankundram temple on Monday. By the end of this year, renovation work will be completed at 3,500 temples and Kumbabhishekam will be performed.

Renovations are under way at Palani and Tiruchendur temples, and Rs 54 crore has been allocated to create an alternative route at Tiruttani temple. Steps are also being taken to install elevators at Swamimalai and Marudhamalai.”

“After the DMK came to power, renovations are under way at many temples. More temple renovations are taking place under the DMK government than during the regime of kings. The government is going to erect the tallest Murugan statue, at 186 feet, at the Velayudhaswamy Temple in Thindal of Erode district, and the work will begin soon.”

Earlier, Sekarbabu and Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy visited the Velayudhaswamy temple.