For the first time, Tamil Nadu appoints senior IAS officers as govt spokespersons

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government on July 14, appointed four senior IAS officers - J Radhakrishnan, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Dheeraj Kumar and P Amudha as spokespersons for the government.

This appointments come at a time when there are only a few months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Already, the ruling DMK government has been taking many measures to reach out to the people who have benefited through various welfare schemes.

An official release here said the government spokespersons have been appointed to disseminate key information, schemes, and other essential matters of various departments to the public through the media in a timely and accurate manner and to coordinate among the departments.

The secretaries of the departments will provide information relating to the announcements made in each department to the government spokespersons. They, in turn, after verifying the information, will provide it to the media through press conferences.