For the first time, Tamil Nadu appoints senior IAS officers as govt spokespersons

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government on July 14, appointed four senior IAS officers - J Radhakrishnan, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Dheeraj Kumar and P Amudha as spokespersons for the government.
This appointments come at a time when there are only a few months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Already, the ruling DMK government has been taking many measures to reach out to the people who have benefited through various welfare schemes.
An official release here said the government spokespersons have been appointed to disseminate key information, schemes, and other essential matters of various departments to the public through the media in a timely and accurate manner and to coordinate among the departments.
The secretaries of the departments will provide information relating to the announcements made in each department to the government spokespersons. They, in turn, after verifying the information, will provide it to the media through press conferences.
Each officer will handle the following departments.
J Radhakrishnan will be given information regarding the following departments:
Energy Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Transport Department, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, Human Resources Management Department
Gagandeep Singh Bedi will give the information regarding the following departments:
Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Water Resources Department, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, Natural Resources Department
Dheeraj Kumar will provide information to the media regarding the Home, Prohibition, and Excise Departments.
P Amudha will provide information about the following departments:
Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment Department, Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons Department, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, Housing and Urban Development Department, Highways and Minor Ports Department, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, Special Programme Implementation Department.