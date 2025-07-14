John Kumar sworn in as Minister in Puducherry cabinet reshuffle

PUDUCHERRY: Kamaraj Nagar BJP MLA A John Kumar (59) was sworn in as a Minister in the AINRC-BJP government led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at a simple ceremony held at Raj Nivas.

Speaking to reporters after formally assuming charge at his ministerial office in the Legislative Assembly complex, John Kumar said, “It is a matter of joy that after 34 years, a Christian has been given an opportunity in the Cabinet. I am grateful and consider this a significant responsibility.”

The BJP legislator from Kamaraj Nagar signed his first official document shortly after taking charge.

Emphasising his priorities, he appealed to government officials to work honestly and focus on uplifting the underprivileged. “I will Work for justice and for the welfare of the poor, downtrodden, and people living below the poverty line,” he said .

On being asked about the support of Independent MLAs in securing the ministerial berth, he said they were all aligned with the BJP. Regarding portfolio allocation, John Kumar stated that the decision is expected to be announced by Monday evening or Tuesday.

Prior to his swearing-in, John Kumar resigned from his post as Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister. He continues to operate from the same office he used in his previous role as parliamentary to CM , now redesignated as his ministerial chamber.

