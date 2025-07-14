John Kumar sworn in as Minister in Puducherry cabinet reshuffle

PUDUCHERRY: Kamaraj Nagar BJP MLA A John Kumar (59) was sworn in as a Minister in the AINRC-BJP government led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at a simple ceremony held at Raj Nivas.
Speaking to reporters after formally assuming charge at his ministerial office in the Legislative Assembly complex, John Kumar said, “It is a matter of joy that after 34 years, a Christian has been given an opportunity in the Cabinet. I am grateful and consider this a significant responsibility.”
The BJP legislator from Kamaraj Nagar signed his first official document shortly after taking charge.
Emphasising his priorities, he appealed to government officials to work honestly and focus on uplifting the underprivileged. “I will Work for justice and for the welfare of the poor, downtrodden, and people living below the poverty line,” he said .
On being asked about the support of Independent MLAs in securing the ministerial berth, he said they were all aligned with the BJP. Regarding portfolio allocation, John Kumar stated that the decision is expected to be announced by Monday evening or Tuesday.
Prior to his swearing-in, John Kumar resigned from his post as Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister. He continues to operate from the same office he used in his previous role as parliamentary to CM , now redesignated as his ministerial chamber.
The event was attended by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Member of Parliament Selvaganapathy, several MLAs, former minister Sai Saravanan Kumar and senior officials including Chief Secretary Sharath Chauhan and DGP Shalini Singh. Also present were BJP’s Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, AIADMK State Secretary and former MLA A Anbalagan and Archbishop of Puducherry and Cuddalore, Francis Kalist.
The ministerial post became vacant following the resignation of Adi Dravida Welfare Minister A K Sai Saravanan Kumar on June 27.
Earlier in the day, newly appointed nominated MLAs E Theeppainthan, G N S Rajasekaran, and V Selvam were administered the oath of office by Assembly Speaker R Selvam at the Legislative Assembly complex.
The nominated MLAs post fell vacant after the resignation of three nominated MLAs—V P Ramalingam, K Venkatesan, and R B Ashok Babu on the same day.
The resignations, reportedly directed by the BJP’s central leadership, is part of a broader strategy to reorganise the party’s state unit, resolve internal dissent, and prepare for upcoming elections. Puducherry remains the BJP’s lone bastion in South India, where it governs in alliance with the All India N R Congress (AINRC).
John Kumar is a former Congress MLA who joined the BJP in 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. He played a crucial role in the fall of the Congress-led government and helped the BJP secure two seats in the 2021 polls — one for himself and another for his son, Vivilian Richards. His induction into the cabinet is seen as a reward for his loyalty and as an attempt to appease dissenting voices within the BJP.
This marks the second cabinet reshuffle under Chief Minister Rangasamy, the first being the induction of PNR Thirumurugan after the resignation of Chandirapriyanga.in 2023. With the new induction, the Puducherry Council of ministers is without Scheduled caste recognition.
John Kumar made his electoral debut in the 2016 Assembly polls as a congress candidate, defeating AIADMK’s Om Sakthi Sekar from Nellithope. He later vacated the seat to facilitate then Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s entry into the Assembly and was subsequently appointed Special Representative of Puducherry in New Delhi in 2017.
In 2019, he won the Kamaraj Nagar by-election as a Congress candidate. His switch to the BJP in February 2021 paved the way for his current rise within the party ranks.