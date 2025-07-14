Madras High Court refuses interim ban on use of Ilaiyaraaja’s Sivarathiri song in 'Mrs & Mr' film

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to restrain the producers of the newly-released movie Mrs & Mr from using an altered version of the ‘Sivarathiri’ song composed by Ilaiyaraaja for Kamal Haasan starrer Michael Madana Kamarajan.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, while hearing the civil suits and applications filed by Ilaiyaraaja against the usage of his musical work without authorisation, said, “At this juncture, I am not granting an interim injunction.”

The judge ordered notice to Vanitha Film Productions, which has produced Mrs & Mr, and directed it to file the counter-affidavit within a week before adjourning the hearing accordingly.

Observing that normally the copyright of a cinematographic film, including the musical work, would be with the producer of the movie, the judge said all the issues relating to the rights have to be examined before deciding on the prayers of Ilaiyaraaja.