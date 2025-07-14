Madurai Medical College students irked over less dining space

MADURAI: Upset over the dining room at the Madurai Medical College (MMC) PG hostel having just 50 seats to accommodate around 600 in three shifts a day, students urge the authorities concerned to act on the issue at the earliest.

A student said, "Above 600 students are studying under various PG streams in the college. While around 120 students stay away in rented houses, the rest are staying in three hostels within the college premises, and they are completely dependent on the one kitchen."

He added, "This single kitchen, which was constructed in 1998, has just one dining room with 50 seats. Over time, as the number of students increased proportionally, the size of the dining room and additional seating weren't allocated. So, with the current strength, this is not enough to accommodate 600 students during each meal, and almost all the students are upset about it."

Another student said, "There aren't any problems with the quality of food. However, due to space constraints, there are no seats available to dine and consume it. So, we request them to parcel our food so that we can take it to our rooms, sit there, and eat. Despite several requests, no action was taken. Though we requested all the deans of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) Madurai, who is in-charge of MMC, no efforts have been taken to increase the number of seats in the dining room."

When contacted GRH Dean Dr L Arul Sundaresh Kumar told TNIE, "I will check with the officials and other senior staff about the matter. As more space is required for additional tables in the dining room, we will check whether other facilities within the college premises are available. We will resolve these issues as early as possible."