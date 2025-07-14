Madurai Murugan temple consecration to be held on July 14

Tamil Nadu

Massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple to witness the grand Kumbabishekam ceremony.
MADURAI: The Kumbabishekam (consecration) ceremony of the Thiruparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, will be held in the early hours of Monday. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police and Madurai City Corporation to manage the large turnout of devotees.

The rituals will begin at 3 am, with the main Kumbabishekam ceremony scheduled between 5:25 am and 6:10 am. The Maha Deepa Aradhana will be held by 8 am, followed by a grand procession in the evening.

Ahead of the festival, the procession deity from Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple was brought to the 16 Kal Mandapam at Thiruparankundram on Sunday evening. Over `2 crore has been spent on restoration and arrangements.

To facilitate viewing, 26 LED screens have been installed around the temple premises, and 10 drones have been deployed to sprinkle holy water on devotees.

Heavy security and crowd control measures are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

