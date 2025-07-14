MBBS counselling to begin from July 30, TN preparing merit list

CHENNAI: After the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions, the state selection committee said that they are still in the process of preparing the merit list and will announce the schedule once it is completed.

As per the tentative schedule released for states on Saturday by the MCC, which comes under the Union Health Ministry, the first round of counselling for state quota seats in government colleges, self financing medical colleges, and private universities is from July 30 to August 6. The last date for joining is August 12.

The second round of counselling will be from August 19 to 29, and the last date of joining being September 4. Round 3 of the counselling is to be conducted from September 9 to 18 with September 23 being the last date for joining. Stray vacancy round is to be conducted from September 25 to 29 and the last date of joining is October 3. Commencement of academic session for UG courses is scheduled for September 1.

Meanwhile, the state selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research received 72,743 applications for MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Last date for applying was June 29.