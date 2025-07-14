Teacher arrested under Pocso Act in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 43-year-old teacher was arrested under Pocso Act on charges of sexually harassing five girl students at a school in Salem, on Saturday. The secondary grade teacher was handling classes 4 to 5 at a panchayat union middle school on the outskirts of the city.

The teacher allegedly touched the female students inappropriately in classrooms in recent days. One of the girls informed her parents about her ordeal, who then reported the same to the headmaster. The headmaster investigated the alleged inappropriate touching claims, and discovered that the accused had sexually harassed five children.

On Thursday, students then reported the incidents to child helpline number 1098. Officers from CWC inquired with students and the teacher and confirmed the complaints.