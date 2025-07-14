Three students clean toilets in Pudukkottai school, probe on

PUDUKKOTTAI: Pudukkottai education officials have begun an inquiry after a video went viral on Sunday showing three students of a government primary school in the district cleaning the institution’s toilets.

Sources said the incident occurred at the Panchayat Union Primary School in Namanasamuthiram Kudiyiruppu in Pudukkottai. In the video, two boys, dressed in their school uniform, are seen filling water in buckets and cleaning toilets, while a third boy is seen sweeping inside the toilet. The school has 30 students studying from classes 1 to 5. Only two teachers are working at the institution, sources added.

When contacted, education officials said that they had started looking into the issue on Saturday, even before the video went viral, on directions of Collector M Aruna. While many online alleged that the teachers might have forced the students to clean the toilets, officials said a field visit was required to verify the matter.

“The video could also be an old one. We were unable to visit the school immediately. However, a team of officers will be sent to the school on Monday for investigation,” an education official said. So far, authorities have not confirmed about when the video was recorded, or whether such incidents have occurred before at the school.