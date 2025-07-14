Toilets in Tiruchy city: A problem of plenty and less

TIRUCHY: While the city has around 350 public and community toilets, most of them are dirty, broken or locked due to poor maintenance by the corporation as well as self-help groups and NGOs. This forces many to relieve themselves out in the open despite being mindful of the embarrassment we would be subjected to and the health hazards such a practice poses, say the public.

Adding to our quandary is the lack of such sanitation facilities at crowded spots, they add, and urge the authorities concerned to act at the earliest. TVS Tollgate, Old Palpannai, Teppakulam, Gandhi Market, Palakkarai, Marakadai, Othakadai, Melapudur, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Karumanadapam, Tiruchy railway junction, Chathiram Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand and Mambalasalai are among places that the public point out as lacking in sanitation facilities.

At some locations, the toilets are used for anti-social activities at night. Property too get stolen from the facilities, they add. Ward 16 councillor M Mathivanan said, "TVS Tollgate and Old Palpannai are among the busiest entry points to the city. Yet, there is not a single usable toilet here. Many are forced to relieve themselves in the open, which is both unhygienic and unsafe. In particular, women are forced to suffer in silence. It's shameful that such important locations lack even basic facilities."

The issue also was raised in the corporation council meeting convened last month. K Harish, a resident of Srirangam, said, "Without regular inspections, existing toilets become unhygienic and unsafe, particularly for women and children. Some toilets stink so badly that devotees and people choose to urinate in the open. This is not only embarrassing but also creates a health hazard in a place visited by thousands of pilgrims every day. It also damages the image of the city."

"Building toilets is not enough; they must be cleaned and monitored regularly," he added. When contacted, a senior official from the city corporation told TNIE, "We are aware of the poor maintenance on some toilets. We are working on a plan to ensure their regular upkeep. We've also received requests for new toilets near colleges and other crowded areas. We will take action accordingly."