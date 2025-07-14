Villagers’ power woes to end as new 110 kV substation to come at Panagudi in Madurai

MADURAI: Heeding to complaints from residents over frequent power outages during the night, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) is floating tenders for a new sub-station at Panagudi near Koodal Nagar in Madurai a cost of Rs 13.96 crore. The sub-station can streamline supply in urban areas, including Paravai, Vilangudi and Koodal Nagar.

Sources said that high load consumption could be the primary reason for power outages caused by the breakage of fuses or conductors. Only when a new substation is constructed can the issue be resolved permanently, they added.

Marirajan, a resident of Vilangudi, said, "There have been frequent power outage in the area for the last few weeks, and officials usually respond within an hour. Many elderly people living in the area are affected the most."

Rajalakshmi, a resident of Koodal Nagar, said, "For the past six months, we have been facing extreme power disruption. Only when we complain does it get resolved, but the issue resurfaces again. We also found that there are problems with the transformers, power lines, and fuse lines, and we have raised the issue at the TANGEDCO office too. They refuse to give a proper response to the issue."

When enquired, a top official from Tangedco (Madurai) told TNIE, "We have identified a two-acre land in Panagudi. The large substation would have a power capacity of around 110 KV. There are two feeder lines in the zone- one from Anaiyur substation and another from Boothakudi substation. The proposal has been accepted and the inner layout of the substation is also finalised at a cost of Rs 13.96 crore. The tender will be released within a few days, and we will soon begin the construction. The work could be completed within six months."