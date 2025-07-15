100 Virudhunagar cracker units shut doors as NGT-ordered audit begins

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 100 cracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar downed shutters on Monday even as authorities of the district administration began inspection of the units for safety violations as per directions of the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT, on July 8, took suo motu cognisance of media reports and directed the Virudhunagar collector and chief controller of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to inspect the units and take appropriate action. The tribunal had given 10 days to complete the inspection and submit a report. According to sources, there are around 1,300 units, including those licensed by PESO and DRO.