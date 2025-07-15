100 Virudhunagar cracker units shut doors as NGT-ordered audit begins

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least 100 cracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar downed shutters on Monday even as authorities of the district administration began inspection of the units for safety violations as per directions of the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The NGT, on July 8, took suo motu cognisance of media reports and directed the Virudhunagar collector and chief controller of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to inspect the units and take appropriate action. The tribunal had given 10 days to complete the inspection and submit a report. According to sources, there are around 1,300 units, including those licensed by PESO and DRO.
According to sources, the district collector has formed a team comprising personnel from the fire and rescue services, police, and revenue departments. The team started their inspection of units licensed by the DRO and will file a report to the collector, who will submit it to the NGT. Sources did not reveal the number of units that were inspected on Monday.
According to various cracker unit associations, more than 100 units declared a holiday on Monday, and the numbers are likely to increase in the coming days. The inspections have dealt a blow to their business ahead of Deepavali season. Several small units that declared a holiday on Monday are expected to remain shut until the inspection gets over.