Abandoned open well in TN turns model for sustainable water management

COIMBATORE: An abandoned open well located within a waterbody at Rayarpalayam near Sulur in the district has become a model for an economical water distribution system, thanks to the Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge project.

The waterbody conservation forum 'Kousika Neerkarangal' revived the well, establishing it as a primary groundwater source for the village, while replacing the previous borewell supply. The NGO claims that the open well can save around 220 units of electricity each day and around Rs 1 lakh in electricity costs every two months when compared to the conventional borewell water supply.



The well was found a month ago while desilting the Rangasamuthiram Lake- a tank spanning around 25 acres in the Pathuvampalli village panchayat of Sulur taluk. "The well is located at the northwest corner of the tank and is one of the 1,230 waterbodies benefitting from the Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge project.

This project rejuvenates the groundwater source of the tank, allowing us to identify the well, which holds water at a depth of 75 feet. After desilting and cleaning the well, we repaired its structure. With a Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level below 350 mg/L, the water from the well has been supplied to the village, replacing borewell water, whose TDS levels were above 700 mg/L," said PK Selvaraj, founder of Kousika Neerkarangal.