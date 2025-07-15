CBI begins probe into custodial death of temple guard Ajithkumar; report due by August 20

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team led by investigating officer DSP Mohit Kumar on Monday began its probe into the alleged custodial death of temple guard B Ajithkumar.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed CBI to complete the investigation and submit a report before the jurisdictional court on or before August 20.
In the morning, the team collected the report submitted by additional district judge IV of Madurai, who had conducted an inquiry as per the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, from the court registrar, along with all material evidence, documents, and other relevant information. Sources said a temporary office has been established for CBI officials in Madapuram.
The team then met with IG South Zone Prem Anand Sinha, Sivaganga SP-in-charge G Chandeesh, Madurai Collector K J Praveen Kumar, and Sivaganga Collector K Porkodi. Subsequently, the officers inspected the spot–cowshed at the Madapuram temple, Thavalaikulam kanmoi and near a government students’ hostel where Ajithkumar was reportedly beaten up by the Manamadurai crime branch police team, resulting in his death.
New DSP for Manamadurai
The state government has appointed Parthiban as Manamadurai DSP in place of Shanmugasundaram, who was suspended after Ajithkumar’s death. Parthiban, who earlier served in Karaikudi, took charge on Monday.
Also, the state government, handed over solatium of Rs 7.5 lakh to Ajithkumar’s family. On July 1, CM Stalin spoke to the family and assured them that their demands would be addressed. On July 2, Collector Porkodi handed over an employment order to Ajithkumar’s brother, Naveenkumar, for a senior position at the Sivaganga District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (Aavin) in Karaikudi. A house site patta was also given.
According to a press release from the Sivaganga collectorate, the state government is reviewing the family’s demands to transfer Naveenkumar from Karaikudi to Madurai and to provide an alternative house site patta.