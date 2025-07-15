CBI begins probe into custodial death of temple guard Ajithkumar; report due by August 20

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team led by investigating officer DSP Mohit Kumar on Monday began its probe into the alleged custodial death of temple guard B Ajithkumar.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed CBI to complete the investigation and submit a report before the jurisdictional court on or before August 20.

In the morning, the team collected the report submitted by additional district judge IV of Madurai, who had conducted an inquiry as per the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, from the court registrar, along with all material evidence, documents, and other relevant information. Sources said a temporary office has been established for CBI officials in Madapuram.