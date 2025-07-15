Eight held for hacking farmer to death, four in GH

KARUR: A 45-year-old farmer was hacked to death, and four others, including two women, were injured, following a dispute between two groups over agricultural land near Karur during the late hours on Sunday.

The Vangal police in Karur registered a case and arrested eight persons in connection with the incident on Monday. Police said the deceased was identified as S Manivasagam, a native of EVR Street in Vangal, Karur. His younger brother S Yogeshwaran (40), their relative Anand (45), landowner Rani (50), and her mother Rasammal (70), of the same area sustained injuries and are admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

The arrested were identified as S Venkatesan (41), his accomplices K Kaviyarasan (30), K Vivek (27), R Manikandan (32), of EVR Street, P Chandra Prakash (25), I Krishnan (26), and A Nijamudeen (40), of Erode, and B Senthamizh (31), of Namakkal went over to Rani’s residence and again attempted to persuade her to sell the land to him.

Manivasagam entered into an agreement with one Rani to buy a piece of her land (B Memo land) located beside the banks of the Cauvery riverbed, near their residence, for Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, S Venkatesan (41), of the same area, allegedly compelled Rani to sell the same piece of land to him, offering more money. She did not budge.