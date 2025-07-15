Expand beachfront near Kulasekarapattinam temple for Dussehra festival: Activist Ramachandran

THOOTHUKUDI: An activist from Kulasekarapattinam urged the district administration to expand the beachfront near the Mutharamman temple to accommodate huge influx of devotees for the upcoming Dussehra festival. Ramachandran, the activist, submitted a petition in this regard to the collector during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday at the collectorate.

The petitioner demanded that the district administration widen the village roads to operate buses to the beach. Kulasekarapattinam is located along the Thoothukudi-Kanniyakumari highway, and is in the vicinity of the site proposed for the ISRO rocket launching pad and the Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant.

Meanwhile, a stone quarry operator -- K Kasilingam from Ottapidaram -- told media persons that a DMK functionary has allegedly been disrupting the operations of his quartzite quarry, for which he obtained the mining licence in September 2024.