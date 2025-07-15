Kerala buses operating in TN not paying tax: Kanniyakumari drivers

KANNIYAKUMARI: Tourist van drivers and associations say their livelihood has been affected as several Kerala- registered buses have been operating in the district illegally without paying entry tax.

According to RTO sources, a bus with capacity to seat 50-60 people has to pay tax (other state entry tax ) of Rs 36,000 for a period of seven days to operate in Tamil Nadu.

Kanniyakumari district tourist van drivers and owners association president C Manikandan told TNIE that about 70 Kerala registered private buses are currently operating in the district. "Without paying entry tax, these buses are used to transport college students for excursions, or take people to private functions such as marriages etc.

This affects the livelihood of around 3,000 van drivers and owners in the district who follow all regulations." Sources said Kerala registered buses have more facilities and seats, hence they are engaged by educational institutions, and private individuals.