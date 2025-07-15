Leaders mourn the demise of Veteran Actor B Saroja Devi at 87

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties have condoled the demise of veteran actor B Saroja Devi, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures, who passed away at the age of 87 early on Monday morning in Bengaluru, following complications related to age-related illness.
In his condolence message on X, Prime Minister Modi, stated that he was saddened by the passing of the noted film personality. He further added that she will be remembered as an exemplary icon of Indian cinema and culture.
“Her diverse performances left an indelible mark across generations. Her work, spanning different languages and covering diverse themes, highlighted her versatile nature. My condolences to her family and admirers,” he said.
Governor Ravi said on X he was deeply saddened by the demise of Saroja Devi, whose luminous presence and artistry transcended language and time, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
CM Stalin also condoled the veteran actor’s death and recalled several film songs, featuring her alongside various other actors. He said, “The demise of Saroja Devi, who was always seen with a pleasant smile and a kind demeanour, is an irreplaceable loss.”
Besides, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, actor Rajinikanth, MNM president Kamal Haasan and others also condoled the death.