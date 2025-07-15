Leaders mourn the demise of Veteran Actor B Saroja Devi at 87

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties have condoled the demise of veteran actor B Saroja Devi, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic figures, who passed away at the age of 87 early on Monday morning in Bengaluru, following complications related to age-related illness.

In his condolence message on X, Prime Minister Modi, stated that he was saddened by the passing of the noted film personality. He further added that she will be remembered as an exemplary icon of Indian cinema and culture.

“Her diverse performances left an indelible mark across generations. Her work, spanning different languages and covering diverse themes, highlighted her versatile nature. My condolences to her family and admirers,” he said.