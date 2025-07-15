Manavalakurichi residents don't go after riches, keep centuries-old paddy cultivation alive

KANNIYAKUMARI: Defying increasing pressure from real estate developers and the lure of cash crops, farmers in Manavalakurichi continue to uphold a centuries-old tradition of exclusive paddy cultivation across the Periyankulam Yela region.

Spread over 500 acres and irrigated by the historic Periyankulam tank, the area remains one of the last strongholds of traditional rice farming in the Nanjil Nadu region of Kanniyakumari district.

While large tracts of farmland across Tamil Nadu are being converted into housing plots or used to grow commercial crops like coconut and banana, the Periyankulam tank water users' association has maintained a strict policy of cultivating only paddy in the Yela. The tank, fed by the Valliyar river, supports two annual paddy harvests-Kanni Poo and Kumba Poo- with pulses such as black gram and green gram grown after the second season. No other crops are allowed.

According to Velmurugan Periavan, a native of Ammandivilai and Head of the Television Department at the TN Government MGR Film and Television Institute in Chennai, the tank and its paddy fields have existed for more than a thousand years. "Stone inscriptions on the tank wall record that in 1021 CE, Chola King Raja Raja Chozhan issued an order to repair and preserve the tank after it breached," said Velmurugan, who has documented the legacy in his book 'Valliyarum Periyakulam Yelavum'.