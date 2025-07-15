MDMK’s Mallai Sathya breaks silence, hits back at Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya on Monday broke his silence in response to the allegations levelled against him by party general secretary Vaiko. In a strongly worded post titled “Breaking My Silence” on Facebook, Sathya expressed deep anguish over what he called an unjust character assassination.

“I have been working for the MDMK with a sense of commitment to its ideology. I am not the reason for the unusual developments in the party,” he wrote. He accused Vaiko of deliberately trying to end his political career.

“The esteemed leader, celebrated for his moral stature, could have cited any other reason. But to sacrifice my honest political life for the sake of your son and call it ‘betrayal’ — that word from you wounds me deeply,” Sathya said.

He further urged that no other loyal worker should be subjected to such unfounded accusations. “It does not befit your stature in public life,” he added.

Despite the setback, Sathya vowed to continue his service to the Tamil cause, including promoting Tamil language and rights, organising youth welfare initiatives and martial arts training programmes. “I will remain a foot soldier for the Dravidian cause,” he concluded.