New four-lane bridge across Bhavani planned at Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has proposed the construction of a new four-lane bridge across the Bhavani River in Mettupalayam.
The new structure is expected to be built parallel to the existing bridge and is aimed at easing concerns about the safety and structural integrity of the current one constructed more than 40 years ago. The latter has shown signs of wear and damage, raising alarm among locals and daily commuters.
Apart from that, an even older bridge built during the British era using stone pillars and an iron framework has long since been abandoned. A newer concrete bridge was later constructed beside it, which now bears the full brunt of daily traffic, including tourist vehicles headed to Ooty and other parts of the Nilgiris.
However, even this concrete bridge has not been immune to damage. Sections of the parapet walls on either side have recently collapsed. Although temporary repairs have been made using concrete mixes, anxiety persists among the public, especially considering the bridge's age and heavy usage.
With the Mettupalayam bridge being the only direct link connecting Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, any disruption to it would severely impact inter-district transportation and tourism. As a result, citizens and travellers have long been urging the authorities to construct an alternative bridge.
In response to these concerns, senior officials from the National Highways Department confirmed to TNIE that a detailed project report and cost estimate for a new bridge — 115 metres long and 7.5 metres wide — have been prepared. A DPR and a proposal for constructing the new bridge at a cost of `12 crore has been sent to the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for approval and funding by the officials here in Coimbatore a few days ago.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior highway department official said, "The plan includes dismantling the defunct British-era iron bridge and building a new four-lane bridge on the same alignment, parallel to the existing bridge. Encroachments around the site are also set to be cleared to make way for the new bridge. Once we receive the necessary clearances and financial allocation from the central government, construction will begin immediately," said a senior official.
Officials also added that the existing concrete bridge will be renovated and a separate proposal will be prepared for its repair. The new bridge is expected to significantly improve road safety, accommodate growing traffic, and ensure a reliable connection between Coimbatore and Nilgiris for decades to come, benefiting locals and tourists alike.