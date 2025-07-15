New four-lane bridge across Bhavani planned at Mettupalayam

With the Mettupalayam bridge being the only direct link connecting Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts, any disruption to it would severely impact inter-district transportation and tourism. As a result, citizens and travellers have long been urging the authorities to construct an alternative bridge.



In response to these concerns, senior officials from the National Highways Department confirmed to TNIE that a detailed project report and cost estimate for a new bridge — 115 metres long and 7.5 metres wide — have been prepared. A DPR and a proposal for constructing the new bridge at a cost of `12 crore has been sent to the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for approval and funding by the officials here in Coimbatore a few days ago.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior highway department official said, "The plan includes dismantling the defunct British-era iron bridge and building a new four-lane bridge on the same alignment, parallel to the existing bridge. Encroachments around the site are also set to be cleared to make way for the new bridge. Once we receive the necessary clearances and financial allocation from the central government, construction will begin immediately," said a senior official.



Officials also added that the existing concrete bridge will be renovated and a separate proposal will be prepared for its repair. The new bridge is expected to significantly improve road safety, accommodate growing traffic, and ensure a reliable connection between Coimbatore and Nilgiris for decades to come, benefiting locals and tourists alike.