Non-interlocked level crossing gates to be upgraded with sensors

CHENNAI: After facing criticism over continued reliance on verbal communication and manual registers for exchanging private numbers (PNs) to clear signals for passage of trains at non-interlocked level crossing (LC) following the train-school van accident in Cuddalore district that killed three children last Tuesday, Southern Railway has decided to upgrade these gates with a sensor-based system to alert the station masters to ‘digitally’ confirm the gates have been closed.

The move is aimed at enhancing the safety of train operation thereby preventing accidents at LC gates. For the first time, such a concept is to be implemented at non-interlocked LC gates in Indian Railways, said official sources.

According to official documents, the system will be in use until all the 237 (of the total 1,602) non-interlocked LC gates in Southern Railway are upgraded to the fool-proof fully interlocked signalling system.