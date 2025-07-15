Tax refund racket: I-T raid at 18 places in TN

As a result, bogus refunds have been appropriated running into crores. The intermediaries have canvassed thousands of taxpayers, including employees of government entities and serving and retired personnel from defence forces across Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and Bihar, through private WhatsApp and Telegram groups and word of mouth.

In this case, it was found that specific email IDs have been created to file fraudulent returns. From these email IDs, returns were filed, and bogus refunds were claimed. Incriminating evidence was found during probe, sources said.

“Taxpayers are advised to refrain from falling prey to such schemes floated by unscrupulous, dishonest, and unethical elements. It is advisable for all taxpayers who have filed incorrect returns by claiming fraudulent deductions in the current year or in past years to come forward and file updated returns. Income Tax department will provide assistance to taxpayers in updating Return of Income,” an official from the Income Tax said.