Temple consecration held with religious zeal at Thiruparankundram

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sekar Babu said, "The Dravidian Model government has successfully conducted kumbabishekam in about 3,347 temples, including 124 Murugan temples, so far in Tamil Nadu. Proper arrangements have been made in each temple to ensure safety of people."

"Though we arrived in Thiruparankundram on Sunday night, we could not go near the temple, as a large number of devotees had already gathered there. We witnessed the rituals from far and later had darshan of the deity." said M Srinivasan, a devotee from Madurai.

Several philanthropists were seen offering refreshments and food to the devotees. Also, the health department had deployed special teams in as a large number of people are expected to visit the temple on Tuesday also.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from health department said,"A team of doctors from PHCs in Madurai city are conducting 10 camps near Thiruparankundram. Since there is a huge gathering of devotees, two special teams from Thiruparankundram GH have been formed. Besides, a calamity ward with 50 beds has been created in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to meet any emergency."