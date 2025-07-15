Thirty-three senior police officers transferred in TN

CHENNAI: A total of 33 senior police officers have been transferred and posted across Tamil Nadu. The list includes 27 officers of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rank and six officers of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Inspector General of Police (IG).

Some of the important transfers are, Ashish Rawat , the former SP of the Sivagangai district who was placed in the vacancy reserve after a man Ajith Kumar was killed in police custody has been posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Headquarters, Chennai. And, R Shiva Prasad has been posted as new Sivagangai SP.

DCP, Kolathur, R Pandiarajan who was removed from his post and sent to Greater Chennai Police (GCP) headquarters without any posting after the alleged death by suicide of Naveen Bollineni, the Treasury Manager of Thirumala Milk Products Private Limited, was posted as the SP, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) XIV Battalion in Palani. DCP, Koyambedu, K Adhiveerapandian has been brought to Vacancy Reserve after an audio clip of him talking to a woman in an obscene manner went viral on social media.