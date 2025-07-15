Thousands attend consecration at Thiruparankundram

MADURAI: The consecration of Subramanya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram, was conducted early on Monday.

Several thousands of people, including ministers P K Sekar Babu and P Moorthy, district collector K J Praveen Kumar, witnessed the event. The rituals began at 3.45 am and the holy water was taken in a procession to the top of the rajagopuram for the consecration at 5.30 am.

Holy water was sprayed on the devotees using 10 drones. Speaking to reporters, Minister Sekar Babu said, “The Dravidian Model government has successfully conducted kumbabishekam in about 3,347 temples, including 124 Murugan temples, so far in TN. Arrangements have been made in temples to ensure safety of people.”

Also, the health department had deployed special teams as a large number of people are expected to visit the temple on Tuesday. An official said, “A team of doctors from the PHCs in Madurai are conducting 10 camps near Thiruparankundram.

Since there is a huge gathering, two special teams from Thiruparankundram GH have been formed. Besides, a 50-bedded calamity ward has been created in Government Rajaji Hospital for emergencies.”