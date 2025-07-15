Three school students killed after their bike rams into a parked lorry

KRISHNAGIRI: Three school students travelling on a two-wheeler were killed in a road accident near Mathigiri in Hosur, on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as J Madhan (14), a Class 9 student of Seventh Day Adventist Matriculation School near Mathigiri, B Aryan Singh (13), a Class 8 student of the same school and M Harish (14), a Class 9 student at the government school in Anthiwadi.

Police said Madhan resided near the Mariyamman temple in Hosur, and his father is a priest. Madhan did not attend school on Monday, and in the evening, he went to pick his friends, Aryan and Harish, from their schools on his father’s two-wheeler.

When the trio neared Mathigiri junction, Madhan rammed the vehicle into a parked lorry and died on the spot along with Aryan. Harish was taken to a private hospital near Mathigiri, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on Harish’s father P Mohan Babu’s complaint, Mathigiri police filed a case.