TN courts investors at Osaka expo

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa inaugurated the state’s pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka marking a renewed push to position the southern Indian state as a preferred destination for global investment. The Tamil Nadu showcase-part of the larger India Pavilion branded “Bharat”will run till July 19, spotlighting the state’s industrial strengths, policy ecosystem and cultural heritage.

Rajaa said the visit marks a culmination of the state’s sustained engagement with Japanese stakeholders over the past year. “I am happy to announce that we have converted 100% of MoUs signed during our Japan visit in May 2023,” he said in a social media post, signalling strong follow-through on earlier investment commitments.

The visit also aims to deepen trade and institutional ties with Japanese prefectures such as Ehime and Hiroshima, with which Tamil Nadu already has cooperation agreements. Meetings over the coming days are expected to explore new investment opportunities.