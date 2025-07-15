TN govt goes ahead with ‘Pa’-shaped seating in schools despite protest

CHENNAI: Despite opposition from various quarters, the School Education Department (SED) has gone ahead with implementing the semi-circle seating arrangement in government schools in TN.
In a circular issued on Saturday, the department had directed chief educational officers to instruct headmasters to arrange students in a semi-circular format (in the shape of Tamil letter ‘Pa’) based on classroom size and student strength. However, the move sparked backlash on social media, with concerns raised about potential health issues.
School Education director S Kannappan had told TNIE on Saturday evening that the department had put the plan on hold temporarily in the light of the ongoing discussions and a final decision would be made early this week.
On Monday, the SED said the new seating arrangement was implemented in classrooms with fewer students and adequate space. “The exact number of schools that have adopted the arrangement is yet to be compiled,” an official said.
In Chennai, Lady Willingdon Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Presidency Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School have implemented the new system, sources added.