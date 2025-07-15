TN govt school vandalised, faecal matter dumped in water tank

TIRUVARUR/TIRUCHY: A Panchayat Union Primary school near Tiruvarur was vandalised and faeces were dumped into the water tank on the school premises on Sunday night. The police are conducting an inquiry with three suspects.

When the workers, engaged in preparing breakfast in the school in Kaariyangudi, came to work on Monday morning, they found the materials in the kitchen room damaged and grocery items strewn on the ground.

Sources said there were traces of cooked meat in the kitchen. Rice bags and some utensils were also found missing.

Later, the staff of the school noticed the lid of the PVC water tank on the school premises open. There were a few coconuts and human faeces inside it. The plantain trees on the campus were also damaged.

The police deployed a sniffer dog to trace the miscreants.

Tiruvarur Collector V Mohanachandran said stringent action will be taken.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said strict action will be taken against those misusing school premises, “The government will not spare anyone involved in such acts,” he added.