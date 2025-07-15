TN schools to have boards listing harmful effects of sugar, salt and oil

The awareness campaigns has been launched at all educational institutions following an order from Coimbatore district collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar.



Union Health Ministry, which launched the initiative, has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), who have prepared these 'sugar, salt and oil boards,' to suggest a model healthy meal that can be served in canteens and eateries of public institutions, instead of the current oily, salty and sugary meals and snacks.



This campaign has been initiated by the FSSAI under the tagline of 'Stop Obesity and Eat Right India' on social media. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to establish these boards.



The Food Safety department in Coimbatore district has been planning to implement it by this week. The designated officer for the Food Safety Department, Coimbatore district, Dr T Anuradha, said "Consumption of food products high in sugar, salt or fat (HFSS) is a leading factor for obesity and non-communicable diseases.

We have to combat rising health concerns like childhood obesity and type-2 diabetes, which have been linked to high sugar and oil intake. We place the awareness boards released by the FSSAI at the premises of all educational institutions. The FSOs will ensure the food safety standards are followed on the school campus and check the canteens."