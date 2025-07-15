Train services on Arakkonam route resume after 17 hrs

CHENNAI: Express and local train services resumed with 30 to 45 minutes delays on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route on Monday after a 17-hour service disruption due to a fire accident in a freight train near Tiruvallur a day prior.

The first express train on Chennai-Arakkonam route was flagged off on slow line at 11.15 pm on Sunday, while the same on Arakkonam-Chennai route resumed operations around 4.30 am on Monday.

Scheduled local train services on the Chennai-Arakkonam-Tiruttani section remain suspended. To accommodate daily commuters, special local trains were operated at 30-minute intervals.

The disruption was caused by fire involving a diesel-laden freight train on Sunday. “Track relaying work on the affected fast lines is currently under way. No express trains were cancelled on Monday, and the fast lines will be restored and opened for operations soon,” said a CR officer.