Trouble in acquiring land for building overhead tanks holds up Vaigai water scheme

MADURAI: The Vaigai combined water supply scheme for more than several months, which was announced in 2022 and launched in April 2023, is mired by delays in completion of land acquisition process to construct over head tanks (OHT). The project was to be completed in February 2025, but TWAD has managed to construct 330 OHTs so far and 80 are pending.

According to sources, the combined Vaigai water supply scheme would cater to 867 habitations in seven panchayat unions including Kallikudi, Thirumangalam, Vadipatti, Chellampatti, Alanganallur, Usilampatti, and Tirupparankundram.

Speaking to TNIE, Melakuyilkudi panchayat secretary Saravanan said,"Officials of TWAD have sought a spot near the existing Over head Tank (OHT) in our village. But there wasn't any space and there wasn't any land (Grama Natham). Besides, we cannot demolish the existing overhead tank. After a desperate search for over one year, finally we identified a site in the village, but TWAD officials said it is located over one kilometre from the existing spot (old OHT). They finally accepted the site and started work two months ago. The new OHT has a capacity of 75,000 litres."

Former panchayat president of Kangeyanatham - J Pavunthai said,"First, we selected a site in a village in Thirumangalam taluk, after TWAD officials began the construction. A local villager claimed ownership of the site. We analysed ownership with the help of surveyors and found site for OHT covered 60 % Grama natham area, and 40 % of private owner. So, the plan had to be dropped. After a search we found another site and constructed it two months ago. Currently pillars are raised. It will take three months to complete the construction."