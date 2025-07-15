'Ungaludan Stalin a poll gimmick to collect phone numbers': EPS

COIMBATORE: The DMK government’s Ungaludan Stalin programme, set to be launched across the state from July 15, is nothing but an election gimmick to collect people’s phone numbers for political outreach, alleged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem, on Monday.
Addressing the media after inaugurating the AIADMK’s Salem Urban and district office at Neduncahalai Nagar, EPS appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin to save the DMK alliance, since there were various contradictory opinions within the DMK alliance being reported.
Responding to Udhayanidhi’s recent jibe at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, EPS dismissed it, saying Udhayanidhi had no role to comment on other parties’ coalitions. “He is not an astrologer to make predictions. Instead, he should look at his own party’s alliance, which is filled with contradictions,” he said.
“The pamphlets and forms distributed door-to-door as part of this initiative list numerous civic issues. This is proof of how many problems the current government has failed to address. After four years in power, if they are only now starting to listen to people’s grievances, it clearly shows this is nothing more than election drama.
Stalin had carried out a similar campaign during the AIADMK regime, promising to resolve people’s issues after coming to power. If those issues were truly addressed, there would be no need for this new initiative,” EPS claimed.
“The AIADMK is focused on forming a strong alliance, and more parties may join the front in the coming months. There are still eight months left for the elections. A strengthened alliance will be formed under AIADMK’s leadership, and we will return to power with a single-party majority,” EPS stated.
EPS also condemned the recent clash between AIADMK and DMK councillors during a Salem Corporation council meeting. “Our councillors were targeted for raising public concerns. Our leader of opposition in the council, N Yadavamoorthy, was attacked by a DMK councillor. Despite our members being injured, cases have been registered against them,” he said.
On his ongoing state-wide tour Makkalai Kappom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom — EPS said the campaign was receiving overwhelming support. “People are fed up with this government. The public sentiment is clear, and DMK will be voted out,” he added.