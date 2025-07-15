'Ungaludan Stalin a poll gimmick to collect phone numbers': EPS

COIMBATORE: The DMK government’s Ungaludan Stalin programme, set to be launched across the state from July 15, is nothing but an election gimmick to collect people’s phone numbers for political outreach, alleged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem, on Monday.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the AIADMK’s Salem Urban and district office at Neduncahalai Nagar, EPS appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin to save the DMK alliance, since there were various contradictory opinions within the DMK alliance being reported.

Responding to Udhayanidhi’s recent jibe at the AIADMK-BJP alliance, EPS dismissed it, saying Udhayanidhi had no role to comment on other parties’ coalitions. “He is not an astrologer to make predictions. Instead, he should look at his own party’s alliance, which is filled with contradictions,” he said.

“The pamphlets and forms distributed door-to-door as part of this initiative list numerous civic issues. This is proof of how many problems the current government has failed to address. After four years in power, if they are only now starting to listen to people’s grievances, it clearly shows this is nothing more than election drama.