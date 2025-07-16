Bank employees stage stir, demand arrest of DMK functionary who attacked bank manager in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Condemning continuous attacks on bank employees and officers, the bankers' association staged an agitation urging the state and central governments to ensure security for each bank and stringent action against the culprits on Tuesday.

The agitation was led by All India Bank Officers Confederation district Secretary P Melber Savio at the SBI office premises along beach road.

Savio said that the safety and security of employees are at stake due to inaction against the culprits.

Bharath Desai, the manager of Union Bank of India in Thoothukudi, a manager of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank in Mudukulathur, Indukrishna, an assistant manager of Union Bank of India, and another manager of the SBI branch in Dhule of Maharashtra were attacked and the government must provide security personnel to all branches irrespective of the size of the business.

In connection with the Thoothukudi incident, the bank employees said that even though the police had registered a case against four people, including a DMK functionary, for attacking Desai, the section involved is weak, and only one person was arrested. Besides, the key accused was not arrested because he is a local DMK functionary.