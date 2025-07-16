Car submerged in rainwater: Consumer panel orders service provider to pay Rs 10.5 lakh compensation in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Monday directed a private automobile company to pay a compensation of Rs 10.52 lakh to a consumer, after his car, which was given for minor repairs, got fully submerged in rainwater during December 2023 rain on the company premises.

The complainant, E Murugan of Munneerpallam, purchased the car from Susee Engineering and Automobiles Pvt Ltd, in 2021 for Rs 11.89 lakh. On December 14, 2023, Murugan dropped the car off at the service centre for repairing the radiator hose and windshield fluid reservoir.

The service team estimated a charge of Rs 6,000 and promised to return the vehicle within a week. However, on December 19, the service centre informed him that the car had been completely submerged due to heavy rain. Alleging negligence in parking the vehicle at an unprotected location, Murugan sought a replacement vehicle or full compensation, which the firm allegedly denied, resulting in him moving the consumer forum.

After hearing both parties, the commission, chaired by its president M Piravi Perumal and member P Shanmugapriya, ruled that the service provider had failed to protect the vehicle adequately, amounting to a deficiency in service. The commission ordered the company to pay Rs 9 lakh (Insured Declared Value) with 9% interest from the date of complaint (January 29, 2024), Rs 25,000 for causing mental agony and Rs 10,000 as cost of proceedings -- totalling Rs 10.52 lakh -- within 45 days.