Cracks appear on newly-built health centre, weeks after inauguration in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: An urban health and wellness centre built for Rs 25 lakh and inaugurated recently at Caldwell Colony has developed cracks, revealing poor construction.

The building was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on July 3. A doctor and a nurse were deployed in order to facilitate people of Caldwell colony, Moonu cent, Kattabomman Nagar, parts of Bryant Nagar, Levengipuram, and other areas.

CPM town secretary MS Muthu said that several people and patients have been visiting the facility every day, and cracks have appeared all over the building, which was constructed just a few months ago.

Stating that the damages are caused due to poor construction and material mix, he said that the corporation must initiate action against the contractor and the concerned engineer who supervised this work.

When asked, a senior official from the corporation told TNIE that action will be taken following an inquiry.