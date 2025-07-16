Don’t deny job to disabled unless it affects efficiency: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that a person should not be denied a job on the ground of disability unless the disability prevents them from discharging duties entailed with the position. Government bodies should also adopt a humanitarian approach and not go into technicalities while formulating laws for medical examination of disabilities, it added.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh made the observations while allowing a petition by R Balamurugan, whose candidature for the post of ‘constable’ in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) was rejected last year based on a review medical report which said he has a polydactyl left thumb, which is a congenital condition in which a person has extra fingers or toes.

According to the standing counsel for the Union government, Balamurugan was declared unfit only after he was subjected to X-ray and doppler scan. As per Clause 6 (27) of the Revised Uniformed Guidelines for Review Medical Examination in CAPF and Assam Rifles, polydactyly in hands or feet is a ground for rejection of candidature.

In the opinion of the medical board, polydactyly can interfere with vital operational tasks such as proper weapon handling and recoil control, and duties involving grip, climb and tactical movements, the counsel argued.

Admission of candidates with anatomical variations in combat roles leads to risks to personal and unit safety, and affects uniformity of training and deployment, which is considered a permanent disqualification across the armed forces to maintain high standards of combat readiness and functional integrity, the counsel added.