Dravidian Model 2.0 will be unparalleled, even BJP would acknowledge: TN CM Stalin

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confidently declared that the next government will also be a Dravidian model government and assured that "Dravidian Model 2.0" will be an unparalleled governance that will stand as the best in India.

While speaking at a government event in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday, marking his second day of the two-day visit to the district, Stalin said, "We’ll elevate Tamil Nadu to the extent that even the BJP government acknowledges it as the foremost state in development…I pledge that Dravidian Model 2.0 will be an unparalleled governance that will stand as the best in India."

At the event, Stalin highlighted his administration's flagship initiatives: the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. Addressing criticism of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Stalin aimed at opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The Chief Minister thanked Palaniswami for promoting the very scheme he attempts to criticise.