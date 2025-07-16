Dravidian Model 2.0 will be unparalleled, even BJP would acknowledge: TN CM Stalin

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confidently declared that the next government will also be a Dravidian model government and assured that "Dravidian Model 2.0" will be an unparalleled governance that will stand as the best in India.
While speaking at a government event in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday, marking his second day of the two-day visit to the district, Stalin said, "We’ll elevate Tamil Nadu to the extent that even the BJP government acknowledges it as the foremost state in development…I pledge that Dravidian Model 2.0 will be an unparalleled governance that will stand as the best in India."
At the event, Stalin highlighted his administration's flagship initiatives: the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme and the Vidiyal Payanam scheme. Addressing criticism of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Stalin aimed at opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The Chief Minister thanked Palaniswami for promoting the very scheme he attempts to criticise.
Referring to the Sundhara Travels film, Stalin said, “Like the smoke coming out of the bus in the Sundhara Travels film, only rumours and lies come out of Edapadi’s mouth.” Responding to Palaniswami's repeated claims that people have been "fooled for a thousand rupees," Stalin countered that it's not the people who are fooled, but Palaniswami himself, by the BJP.
During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated 47 completed projects worth Rs 48.17 crores, laid foundation stones for 12 new project works valued at Rs 113.51 crores, and distributed government welfare assistance worth Rs 271.24 crores to 54,461 beneficiaries here. He also announced eight new infrastructure projects for Mayiladuthurai.
Minister of Municipal Administration K N Nehru, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M R K Panneerselvam, Minister of Backwards Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan, Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative to Delhi A K S Vijayan, Member of Parliament Advocate R Sudha, MLAs M Panneerselvam, Nivetha M Murugan, and S Rajkumar, Mayiladuthurai District Collector H S Sreekanth IAS, TASMAC Chairman Ilayaraja and others participated in this event.