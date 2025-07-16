Fees for NRI, management seats in self-financing medical colleges hiked in TN

CHENNAI: The selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has released the revised fee structure for MBBS courses in the self-financing medical colleges and state private university medical colleges.

The fee fixation committee has hiked the fees for NRI and management seats in self-financing colleges. The last time the fee was revised in 2022. The revised fee structure from academic year 2025-26 was released on Monday.

The committee has Justice R Pongiappan as its chairman and P Senthilkumar (Health Secretary) as member secretary.

The fee includes tuition fee, special fee, admission fee, laboratory, computer, internet fee, library fee, sports fee, maintenance and amenities fee, extracurricular activities fee, and other recurring activities fee.