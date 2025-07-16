Fees for NRI, management seats in self-financing medical colleges hiked in TN

CHENNAI: The selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has released the revised fee structure for MBBS courses in the self-financing medical colleges and state private university medical colleges.
The fee fixation committee has hiked the fees for NRI and management seats in self-financing colleges. The last time the fee was revised in 2022. The revised fee structure from academic year 2025-26 was released on Monday.
The committee has Justice R Pongiappan as its chairman and P Senthilkumar (Health Secretary) as member secretary.
The fee includes tuition fee, special fee, admission fee, laboratory, computer, internet fee, library fee, sports fee, maintenance and amenities fee, extracurricular activities fee, and other recurring activities fee.
Manickavel Arumugam, education counsellor, said, the government quota fees remain the same for private colleges and private universities, while management quota fee remains the same for private universities.
Management quota fees in private colleges have been increased from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per year. The NRI quota fees in private colleges increased from Rs 24.5 lakh to Rs 27 lakh per annum. NRI quota fees in private universities increased from Rs 29.4 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Development fees increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 for all categories of seats, Arumugam added. In addition to the above fees, the institution is permitted to collect an amount of Rs 60,000 per student as development fee.
Fake certificates: Panel releases list of candidates
Chennai: The Selection Committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has published the list of candidates who produced fake certificates for the counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2025-26, on Tuesday. As per the list, four candidates have produced fake NRI certificates, seven students produced fake nativity certificates and nine students produced fake community and nativity certificates. The candidates will not be allowed to attend counselling this year and next three academic years.