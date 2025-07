SALEM: Former CM M Karunanidhi’s statue near Anna Park on Four Road Junction at Salem was defaced by a miscreant by pouring black paint on Tuesday.

The statue is 16 feet tall and was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2023. While the statue is currently being maintained by the PWD, black paint was poured on the right side of the statue early on Tuesday. Further, the base of the statue was also covered in black paint.